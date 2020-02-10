-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.52). H & R Block posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow H & R Block.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $21.67. 2,303,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 130.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,431,000 after buying an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2,587.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 1,249,700 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after buying an additional 1,084,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after buying an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.