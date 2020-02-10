$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. HP reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HPQ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,104,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. HP has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in HP by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

