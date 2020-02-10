$0.56 EPS Expected for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GrafTech International’s earnings. GrafTech International posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrafTech International will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GrafTech International.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.61%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $11.15. 3,162,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,377. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 207,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

