$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

NYSE:IBP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.92. 132,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

