$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Hilton Hotels posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Hotels.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

HLT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $113.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

