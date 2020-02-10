0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 30.7% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $33,788.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

