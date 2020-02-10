0xcert Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $535,668.00 and $199,007.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.