$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

