$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,467 shares of company stock worth $8,555,718. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Hershey by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after buying an additional 265,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 731,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,817. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. Hershey has a 12-month low of $107.82 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

