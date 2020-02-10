10,443 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 960.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

