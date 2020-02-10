107,943 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 2,704,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,105,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 707,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLX. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

