$111.80 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $111.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.40 million and the highest is $112.19 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $111.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $455.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $456.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $472.60 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $475.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,464,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,235 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBTB stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

