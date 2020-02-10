$113.67 Million in Sales Expected for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will report $113.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.33 million to $119.00 million. Mammoth Energy Services posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year sales of $674.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.70 million to $681.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $544.97 million, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $611.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

TUSK opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 35,904 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

