$115.12 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report $115.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.56 million. CRA International reported sales of $108.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $449.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.82 million to $451.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $473.24 million, with estimates ranging from $457.30 million to $494.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CRA International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CRA International has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CRA International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

