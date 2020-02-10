11,817 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock traded up $5.39 on Monday, reaching $530.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.02. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $335.22 and a twelve month high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

