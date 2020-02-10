$168.00 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $168.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $164.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $851.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $854.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $904.11 million, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $914.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $909.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 634,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

