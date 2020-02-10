$180.80 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will post sales of $180.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners posted sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $656.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $659.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $866.30 million, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $902.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 126,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NBLX opened at $21.87 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $868.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.6878 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

