$2.36 EPS Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,140 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,504. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,019. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

