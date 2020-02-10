22,390 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

