23,449 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $959.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.07 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 104.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

