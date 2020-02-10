$24.19 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post $24.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.33 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $100.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.01 million to $100.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.12 million, with estimates ranging from $103.75 million to $104.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.