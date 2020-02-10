2,822,440 Shares in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,822,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,372,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.89% of Parsley Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.02. 3,515,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

