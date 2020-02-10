$3.57 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post $3.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $113.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $118.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.41 million, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $9.49 on Monday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $641.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

