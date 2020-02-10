30,909 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $145.51. 4,892,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,382. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

