31,695 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,043 shares of company stock valued at $23,811,977 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.91. 1,102,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,412. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

