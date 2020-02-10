$325.21 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to announce $325.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.22 million. National Instruments posted sales of $311.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $433,601. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 63.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

