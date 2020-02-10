325,608 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,338,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

