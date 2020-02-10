3,572 Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after buying an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG opened at $293.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.82. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $247.57 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

