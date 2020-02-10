3,806 Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.30.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $306.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.77 and a 200-day moving average of $296.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.56 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

