3DCoin (3DC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.04 Million

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 335.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 339.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and $869.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,326,530 coins and its circulating supply is 70,036,836 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

