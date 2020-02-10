3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of 3M worth $199,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 26.4% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.24. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

