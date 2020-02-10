$45.05 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post $45.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.67 million to $48.60 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $52.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $229.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.87 million to $234.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.91 million, with estimates ranging from $181.90 million to $234.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SND shares. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

