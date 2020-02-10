489,165 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,966,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of FedEx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

FedEx stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.78. 3,946,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 746.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

