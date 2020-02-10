49,672 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 111,079 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 953.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $58.72 on Monday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

