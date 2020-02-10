58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 37,619 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 237,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WUBA stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. 58.com has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

