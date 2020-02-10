65,110 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,740,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $6,639,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,890,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,968,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.20. 122,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,063. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.