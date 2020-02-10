738,774 Shares in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 738,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,678,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Aqua America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aqua America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Aqua America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,915 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Aqua America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aqua America by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,442,000 after purchasing an additional 519,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Aqua America stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $53.22. 1,011,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

