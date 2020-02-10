$77.77 Million in Sales Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $77.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.14 million. Blackline reported sales of $62.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $286.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $346.73 million, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $349.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackline.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ BL opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Blackline has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

In other news, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackline by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blackline by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

