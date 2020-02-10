77,422 Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,079,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,967,348 in the last three months.

UBER opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.90. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

