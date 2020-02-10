$80.80 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will post $80.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.60 million and the highest is $81.00 million. 1st Source posted sales of $79.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year sales of $333.20 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $344.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.95%.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 92,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.66 on Monday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

