$87.55 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post sales of $87.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.96 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $39.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $348.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.97 million to $372.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $353.90 million, with estimates ranging from $335.41 million to $372.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,870,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403,046 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after buying an additional 1,410,112 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,249,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 426,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,612,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $19.14.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.