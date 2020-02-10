A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £147.50 in Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 25 shares of A.G. Barr stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £147.50 ($194.03).

Shares of BAG traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 575.51 ($7.57). 53,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. A.G. Barr plc has a 1 year low of GBX 508 ($6.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $644.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 572.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 587.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. A.G. Barr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 575 ($7.56).

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

