ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 22.45.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBN shares. UBS Group set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

