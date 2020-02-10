ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 28.50 price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 22.45.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

