Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $52,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.