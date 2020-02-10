AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of AbbVie worth $152,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $94.75. 13,994,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

