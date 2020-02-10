AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.