AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $104.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $92.29 on Monday. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $92.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

