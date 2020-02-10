ABIOMED, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABIOMED in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann raised their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

ABIOMED stock opened at $186.91 on Monday. ABIOMED has a one year low of $155.02 and a one year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

