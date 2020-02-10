ABIOMED, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABIOMED in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ABMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.25.

ABIOMED stock opened at $186.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.09.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

